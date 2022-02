Image credit: Instagram

Lata Mangeshkar was also fond of Raj Kapoor and Mehboob Sahib's work

Raj Kapoor. He understood music very well. He had a great sense of how a song should be picturised and explained to the music director exactly what he wanted. Raj Sahib would say: This is how I'll film it. This is where I'll cut. My camera will be in this position. So we knew how the song would look in the film. His songs were wonderful. Mehboob Sahib was very good too, but had an older style of filming songs. 'Andaaz' was different from his usual style. In 'Andaaz' scenes lead up to a song. There's a party and Dilip Kumar is asked to sing. He sits at the piano and sings 'Tu kahe agar'. The child in the story has a birthday, and her mother, played by Nargisji, mimes the song 'Meri laadli, o meri laadli'. The same connection between song and story is made in 'Tod diya dil mera' and 'Uthaye jaa unke situm'. Every song in 'Andaaz' has a reason to be there. When songs are used in this way, the audience feels involved because they add to the understanding of the character while advancing the story. Naushad Sahib's contribution to the matching of scene and song in 'Andaaz' was tremendous.