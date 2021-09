Image credit: Instagram

The bullying!

In the past, Priyanka Chopra had revealed of how she was bullied in America when she was a teen. In her book Unfinished, she touched upon this episode and revealed how she was bullied in High School in America over colour and more. She wrote: My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was.