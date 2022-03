Rishi Kapoor's admiration for Alia Bhatt

Not just as his son's girlfriend, Rishi Kapoor admires Alia Bhatt as a professional actor too. He had once showered praise on her an said that he liked her work in Highway and Raazi. 'I admire someone like Alia Bhatt, who takes up challenging roles like in Highway (2014) and Raazi. It’s very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts. Alia has been lucky and of course, she has the talent too,' he had said to Hindustan Times.