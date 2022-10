Sunny Deol – romantic hero

Sunny Deol is one of the biggest superstars Bollywood has ever seen, and easily among the biggest actions stars in all of Indian cinema. Of course, this super-stardom and massive fan-following has been accumulated with his macho roles. However, there have been times when the angry jatt shed his macho image to go all mushy and romantic on screen to create some magical moments with a handful of Bollywood actresses. So, if you’re not a diehard Sunny Deol fan and don’t know this, then with it being the ‘Sunny Deol birthday’ occasion, now’s as good a time as any to brush up on your Sunny Deol trivia.