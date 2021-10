Shah Rukh Khan - Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan, who made the character of Kabir Khan memorable in Chak De! India, was not the first choice for the sports drama as Salman Khan was approached for it. Before the release of Sultan during a media interaction, when Salman Khan was asked about this offer, he jokingly said, “Chak De was offered to me but I left it because even Shah Rukh Khan should be a part of a few great films.” Though later, he revealed the real reason and said, “When I was offered Chak De, my image for totally different as I was doing Partner and all those kind of films. My only thing in Chak De was that my fans would expect me to wear a wig and win the match for India which would not go for the film.”