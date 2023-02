Pathaan fever grips the nation

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film. It crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore and is continuing to have a great run at the box office. But while everyone is busy watch Pathaan, interesting and entertaining shows remained to rule the OTT space. Here's a list of OTT released that you missed post Pathaan's release.