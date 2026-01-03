Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew and Alvira Agnihori's son debuted as singer with..., his stage name is Agni, is now engaged to...

1/7





Who is Ayaan Agnihotri Ayaan is the son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan. Notably, his mother, Alvira is the elder sister of superstar Salman Khan. Born in 1998, he debuted as a singer with his single Universal Law.

Ayaan Agnihotri’s sibling He also has a younger sibling, Alizeh Agnihotri. She appeared in two movies like Farrey and Hello.

Ayaan Agnihotri’s stage name Ayan has taken up the stage name Agni. Earlier, he shared that he started writing around seven to eight years back and wanted to build a faceless account to put up music.

Ayaan Agnihotri talks about Salman Khan While talking about his relationship with Salman, Ayaan told News18, “Salman mamu, he’s a jokester. He’s really funny. He’s the one who will pull your leg, prank you, and scare you at times. All of them have a playful nature. They are childlike at hear.”

Ayaan Agnihotri’s movies Apart from his interest in music, he has also worked in couple of movies such as Hello (2008) and Message Sent (2020).

Ayaan Agnihotri gets engaged to Tina Rijhwani Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri has announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend Tina Rijhwani. On January 3, Ayaan shared a dreamy proposal on Instagram while announcing his engagement. He captioned it, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025.”

