Who is Faisal from Dhurandhar? 14-year-old Ajinkya Mishra steals hearts as Akshaye Khanna's son; hails from...; considers THIS actor as his idol

Bihar boy shines in Dhurandhar
The popularity of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar movie keeps rising without any indication of stopping. The audience currently focuses on discussing every character and every scene from the movie, but Faisal, who plays the younger son of Rehman Dacoit, has emerged as the film's most captivating character. The audience wants to learn more about Ajinkya Mishra because he created an unforgettable performance, which made him win their affection despite having a brief appearance in the movie.