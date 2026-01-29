Who is Faisal from Dhurandhar? 14-year-old Ajinkya Mishra steals hearts as Akshaye Khanna's son; hails from...; considers THIS actor as his idol

1/7





Bihar boy shines in Dhurandhar The popularity of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar movie keeps rising without any indication of stopping. The audience currently focuses on discussing every character and every scene from the movie, but Faisal, who plays the younger son of Rehman Dacoit, has emerged as the film's most captivating character. The audience wants to learn more about Ajinkya Mishra because he created an unforgettable performance, which made him win their affection despite having a brief appearance in the movie.

Who is Ajinkya Mishra, aka Faisal, in Dhurandhar? Through his performance in Dhurandhar, Ajinkya Mishra demonstrates acting skills which reflect maturity beyond his 14 years of age. Ajinkya- who comes from Bhojpur city in Bihar- has established himself as a popular child artist through his brief yet significant performance in the film.

Ajinkya gained popularity through... Ajinkya has gained audience appreciation for his two performances- one in Dhurandhar and the other in Single Papa on Netflix, which features him as Neha Dhupia's son Shlok. Audiences discovered his character through his natural performance, which captured emotional depth to create an authentic and relatable character.

Ajinkya was interested in acting since... According to Ajinkya's father, the young actor showed an interest in acting as early as the age of three. His family recognised his talent, and they supported his modeling career starting in 2015. Ajinkya has appeared in more than 50 TV commercials while working as a brand ambassador for various top companies.

Ajinkya's career graph Ajinkya has also showcased his talent in the short film Democracy, along with multiple television shows. He made his acting debut with Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and later appeared in popular shows such as Vidrohi, Rakshabandhan – Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, and Katha.

Who is Ajinkya's inspiration? Ajinkya's career path has reached new heights because his family decided to move from Bihar to Mumbai in order to help him achieve his dream. His acting idol is Manoj Bajpayee, and his parents have always supported him even though they have limited financial resources.

