Who is Ikkis' star Agastya Nanda? Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson’s Rs 5000 crore family empire, actor enjoys a net worth of…

Who is Agastya Nanda? All about Ikkis Agastya Nanda is the rising star of the Bachchan family. He recently made his Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film was released on January 1, 2026, and also marked the last film appearance of the late actor Dharmendra. According to reports, the actor was paid Rs 70 lakh for the film.

All about Agastya Nanda's debut film Agastya was earlier seen in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, which received a mixed response on OTT. He played the role of Archie Andrews in the film. Along with acting, Agastya is also in the news for his extremely rich and influential family.

All about Agastya Nanda’s family and income Agastya Nanda's family belongs to both the Bachchan and Kapoor film families. He is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and his mother is Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, is a podcast host and social entrepreneur. According to reports, the total wealth of the family is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore, which comes from many fields such as politics, business, and entertainment.

What is the net worth of Amitabh Bachchan? Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest identity of this family. He is one of the richest actors in India with a net worth of Rs 3160 crore. He has worked in more than 200 films and even today hosts' Kaun Banega Crorepati '. He has properties in Mumbai, Pune, Ayodhya, and abroad.

What is the net worth of Jaya Bachchan? Jaya Bachchan, who is the wife of Amitabh Bachchan, has been an MP as well as a successful actress. His total assets, including films, government income, and family investments, are said to be over Rs 1,000 crore. He is still active in films and politics.

What is the net worth of Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda? Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wealth is estimated to be around Rs 160 crore. She is associated with writing, fashion brands and business. She started a fashion brand named Label Life and has also worked in Vogue India. The owner of the Prateeksha bungalow in Juhu is also the same.

What is the net worth of Agastya's father, Nikhil Nanda Agastya's father, Nikhil Nanda, is a big industrialist and has a large stake in Escorts Kubota Company. The company is valued at over Rs 7000 crore. Nikhil Nanda's personal wealth is around Rs 60 crore, and his annual salary is said to be around Rs 13 crore.

