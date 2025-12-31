Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Splitsvilla fame, who claimed Suryakumar Yadav messaged…

1/7





Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Khushi Mukherjee is an actress who appeared on a popular Television show, MTV Splitsvilla. She has worked on another popular show, Balveer Returns on SAB TV and the mythological show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV. She has also worked in movies and shows like Heart Attack, Donga Prema, Shringaar, Nadaan and Devika, to name a few. This year, she often grabbed headlines for her bold fashion choices.

Khushi Mukherjee and Suryakumar Yadav’s controversy The actress was present at an event, where she was asked if she would want to date a cricketer. She clearly said that she does not want to date any cricketer. She added, “There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot.”

Are Khushi Mukherjee and Suryakumar Yadav in contact? The actress further mentioned, “Now we don't talk much, and I don't even want to be associated. I don't like any link-ups involving me.”

Khushi Mukherjee’s love life The actress revealed details about her serious past relationship. She earlier stated that she was engaged to get married, but the name of the man has not been disclosed. Khushi also talked about the emotional distress and depression following the separation.

Khushi Mukherjee talked about being suicidal after the ex dumped her The actress told Bollywood Bubble and said, “Bilkul, yaar main toh su*ide karne tak pe chali gayi thi. Main is stage tak bhi gayi hoon. Wo toh mere dost bahut kamine the, mujhe 48th floor pe le gaye, rooftop bar pe. Us time pe almost daily drink karti thi, meri drinking habit develop ho gayi thi. I used to keep drinking, drinking. Matlab roz nahi, but almost every second day. Unhone meri health deteriorating dekhi, pee ke wahi rona-dhona, wahi saari cheezein. Phir upar le gaye aur bole, ‘You feel like su*ciding? No, we understand, aisa waisa…’ Maine kaha, ‘Haan, mujhe marna hai, marna hai.”

Khushi Mukherjee’s Instagram The actress enjoys a fan following of 1.5 million on the social media platform, Instagram. Until now, she has made 256 posts on the platform. She mostly posts gorgeous pictures of herself.

