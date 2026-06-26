Who is Kiran Kumar? Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle co-star is son of THIS veteran actor, was rejected by Bollywood because...

Kiran Kumar was an FTII student

During a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, Kiran shared an interesting story from his student days at FTII. He admitted, “I am happy that today I get paid more for my work than I ever received before.” He went on to say, “I studied in FTII and from the beginning I was a bit aggressive and violent by nature. There are differences between the people of acting and direction department, the same happened with us and we fought. Police came and arrested everyone. I have a 65 year old friendship with Raza Murad. Our guru got us released from the police station but our principal said - we don't want these troublemakers here.”