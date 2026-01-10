Who is Santoor Mommy? Influencer got married at 16; became mother of two at...; her recent VIRAL VIDEO is about...

1/9





Who is Santoor Mommy Rachna Rachna is famous on social media as Santoor Mom. She is known for her young look and style, because of which the internet is buzzing about her. Netizens believe Rachna looks like the mom in the Santoor soap commercial.

Why is Santoor Mommy-Rachna making headlines? Rachna became well-known because of the videos she makes with her son, Rudra. Santoor Mom has a lot of people who follow her on social media and YouTube. She is very popular on Instagram with 1 million followers. People really like watching videos of Santoor Mom and her son, Rudra.

All about Santoor Mommy Rachna's influencer journey Rachna started making videos on TikTok. She made videos about music and singing, along with taking care of her skin and working out. When TikTok was not allowed anymore, Rachna began using Instagram and YouTube. On these sites, people liked the videos she made with her son. That is how she became a well-known influencer.

What is the age of Santoor Mommy-Rachna? Rachna lives in Delhi with her family and is estimated to be between 37 and 40 years old. She portrays herself as a typical mother, but her personality and style are quite appealing. This has led to her working with several brands. Rachna also shares videos about her family, the clothes she likes, and what she does every day.

Who is Santoor Mommy-Rachna’s husband? Rachna never tells people what her husband's name is. She calls him Darling Husband or Husband Ji when she writes about him on her posts and Reels. She does not reveal what his name is or anything else about him. Rachna likes to keep her life to herself; she wants to keep some things private. Rachna thinks that her personal life with her husband should not be out in the open for everyone to see.

All about Santoor Mommy-Rachna: Marriage and Kids Rachna reportedly got married when she was really young, like 15 or 16 years old. Then, when Rachna was 18 years old, she had kids. Rachna has a boy and a girl. Her son is named Rudra. Her daughter’s name is Riddhi or Pari. Now the kids are all grown up.

Santoor Mommy-Rachna and her son-Rudra relationship Rachna's content is mostly about her and her son, Rudra. They like to dance, they like to hang out together, and they make Reels together. Some people do not like the way Rachna and her son, Rudra, are so close. According to them, it is not a mother-son relationship but more like a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship.

What does Rachna say about people's comments about her and her son? Rachna said that the relationship she has with her son is very special. Even when people were being mean to her online, she kept posting things. There were also stories that, because of all this, Rudra had a tough time in college, and people were picking on him. She revealed that she and her son were going through a lot because of what people were saying about their relationship.

