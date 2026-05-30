Who is Shalini Kumar? Key moments from Ajith’s wife’s life as family grieves Mohini Mani

A Family in Grief

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, is facing a tough time. His mother, Mohini Mani, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Chennai on May 30, 2026. She was 85 and had been struggling with age-related health issues. Ajith was in Dubai for a racing event, but he dropped everything and flew home right away to be with his family. Messages from Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin, and others have been pouring in. Now, people are looking to his biggest support, his wife, Shalini Kumar, and their two children.