Who is Sitara Ghattamaneni? Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter is already a star, started acting journey with…, is studying in…

Who is Sitara Ghattamaneni? Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, is one of the most popular star kids in the South film industry. At a young age, she attracts people's attention due to her innocence and talent.

All about Mahesh Baby and Namrata Shirokar's marriage Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. They have two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. At the age of 13, the star is making a lot of headlines for her understanding and good deeds.

Why is Sitara Ghattamaneni popular? Sitara Ghattamaneni is often in the news on social media. Sometimes her dance videos go viral, and sometimes her pictures with her family go viral. People love her simplicity and humility. Mahesh Babu has often expressed his love for his daughter Sitara. He has spoken about it several times in interviews. Fans love the father-daughter duo.

Sitara's acting debut with her father, Mahesh Babu Sitara has made her mark at a young age. She is ruling people’s hearts with her simplicity and talent. Apart from studies, she is also interested in acting and dancing. The star has also stepped into the world of acting. She was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film was a hit at the box office upon its release.

All about Sitara Ghattamaneni's educational qualifications According to reports, Sitara Ghattamaneni studies at CHIREC International School, Hyderabad. She is living her life at school and doing regular activities such as dancing and acting, where she has taken classes and has even finished acting tests for London's Lambda Institute.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's popular jewelry ad Sitara shot her first ad at a very young age of 12. It was an advertisement for a jewellery brand, for which he received a fee of about one crore rupees. Getting such a big amount at such a young age is a special thing for everyone.

