Who is Stebin Ben? Popular singer is compared to Pakistan's Atif Aslam, all set to marry Kriti Sanon's…

Who is Stebin Ben? Stebin is one of the most loved singers in the country, who enjoys a massive fan following. He is known for his songs like baarish ban jaana, baithe baithe, mera mehboob, rula ke gaya ishq, yaaron sab dua karo, thoda thoda pyaar, ishq ishq karke, mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai, to name a few.

Stebin Ben shares a bond with MS Dhoni The singer is a close ally of the former Indian cricket captain. He was also seen celebrating MS Dhoni’s birthday.

Stebin Ben’s fame The singer was seen performing at Rishab Pant’s sister’s sangeet ceremony. He also garnered attention by performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies. Not only that, but he also gained popularity for his striking resemblance to Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam.

Stebin Ben’s journey Born in a Christian family in Bhopal, he began his journey by singing a customised version of popular tracks like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai, Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata and many others. In 2017, he lent his voice to the music of a web series, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaaan, which gave him humongous fame.

Stebin never wanted to become a singer The singer always dreamt of becoming an engineer, pilot or engineer. But destiny had some other plans for him and he became a singer. However, after his schooling, Stebin is a graduate in civil engineering. In 2021, he got his breakthrough with the song, Thoda Thoda Pyaar, which featured Sidharth Malhotra.

Stebin Ben on comparison with Atif Aslam Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Stebin said, “Rather than running around the bushes, I would like to accept this fact that yes we have a similar voice and I’m so proud to be compared to a legendary & gifted singer like Atif Aslam. His voice is phenomenal. I love his songs and sing his songs because I am able to certainly match his tone and people love it. This is an everyday practice of my life to be compared with Atif Aslam while singing and maybe this will continue until I come up with my original tracks more often and could prove my individuality as a singer.”

