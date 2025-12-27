Who is Tara Sutaria? This multi-talented performer made her Bollywood debut opposite..., owns a collection of..., is currently dating...

1/10





Who is Tara Sutaria? Born on November 19, 1995, in Mumbai, Tara Sutaria is a Bollywood actress who made her debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She is a trained singer and dancer. She has taken training in ballet, modern and Latin American dances from the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance; Royal Academy of Dance in London and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, also in London.

Tara Sutaria’s first stint in the entertainment industry In 2010, she joined Disney India's Big Bada Boom cast as a video jockey. She also appeared in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir as Vinita Mishra (Vinnie) in 2012 and as Jassie in Oye Jassie in 2013. Later, she also appeared in India's Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2011.

Tara Sutaria’s Bollywood debut The actress made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019), opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also featured Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Tara Sutaria’s stint in Opera Tara was a soloist for the Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble, singing at the NCPA in Mumbai for some time. Not only that, she delivered a powerful rendition of Phantom of the Opera's “Think of Me” and Whitney Houston's “I Will Always Love You” at a TEDxStXaviersMumbai event.

Tara Sutaria’s movies After SOTY 2, she was part of many movies like Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva, to name a few.

Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movie The actress will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Kannada movie also features Yash, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2025.

Tara Sutaria's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya The actress started dating Veer Pahariya in 2025. After keeping their relationship private for months, they shared pictures on Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then, they have been spotted together at many events.

Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon In the latest concert of AP Dhillon in Mumbai, Tara Sutaria joined him on the stage. They were seen performing in Thodi Si Daaru, when AP was seen greeting the actress by planting a kiss on her cheeks. This created speculations about their romance. But Sutaria shut down all the rumours after spotting Veer Pahariya at the airport.

Tara Sutaria's car collection She has an Audi Q3, valued at approximately Rs 43.61 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz GLS, worth an estimated Rs 1.16 crore.

