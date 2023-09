Image credit: Google

Salman Khan should romance these new actresses

After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting for director Vishnu Vardhan’s new movie. The film has become the talk of the town and there are various rumours about the big-budget action-thriller film. There were reports that the production team is in talks with South Indian actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan and Anushka Shetty to play the leading lady. But, there is no confirmation as yet. So while the hunt of the right female lead is on, here are our picks of the best heroine opposite Bhaijaan, depending on who have looked and will look great with him on screen.