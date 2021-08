Such a beauty

Shehnaaz Gill has dropped another bomb of us with her new set of pictures. The actress looked like a proverbial nymphet as she posed in a gorgeous nude outfit, a skirt and a bralette. The outfit had delicate floral embroidery done on it. The singer is wanting to make a foray into Bollywood. Some days back, Shehnaaz Gill was seen outside the office of Mukesh Chhabra. This has sparked rumours of her Bollywood debut. With subtle makeup and the most seductive of expressions, this shoot should rank as her best. The pics have been clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. She has been styled by her good friend, Ken Ferns. He has been with her since Bigg Boss 13. They are good friends in real life too.