Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan often gets labelled as arrogant for not posing and ignoring shutterbugs. But aren’t they always media shy individuals and why is now that they are facing the scrutiny just because they are grown-ups and get spotted often being they are the superstar kids. There is always a curiosity behind why Aryan Khan doesn’t smile ever since we have seen him. But now the paparazzi feels that he should suddenly open up and start behaving like never has. Is that valid?