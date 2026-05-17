Why is Vijay called 'Thalapathy'? Fascinating story behind Tamil Nadu CM's nickname will amaze you

Vijay was called Ilaya Thalapathy earlier

Vijay, known as Ilaya Thalapathy, dominated the roost for three decades. His rise was exponential, and it serves as a lesson for many hopefuls. At 43, Vijay was still known as Ilaya Thalapathy. In Tamil, ilaya means young. In 2017, Vijay and filmmaker Atlee agreed to alter his moniker to Thalapathy, which means commander or leader. When the first look poster for Mersal was unveiled, he was billed as Thalapathy. His admirers were ecstatic to witness the change and celebrated it like a carnival.