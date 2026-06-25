Why Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and Dangal STILL hit hard

3 Idiots (2009)
Rancho. That character fixed something in a whole generation. Aamir gave him a goofy smile, took apart every myth about “success,” and made us laugh while tearing down all those scary expectations about college, careers, and “what will people think.” 3 Idiots is comedy about engineering school, but really, it’s a rebellion against rote learning, against chasing high salaries, and against letting pressure win. “Follow excellence, success will follow” was copied onto notebooks everywhere, but the movie’s heart was about friendship: calling your Farhan and Raju before life gets too hard, telling your kid it’s okay to dream.