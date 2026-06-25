Why Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and Dangal STILL hit hard

Lagaan (2001)

Aamir’s Bhuvan isn’t a typical hero. He’s every underdog ever told 'no way.' Set in 1893, Lagaan throws a bunch of villagers into a cricket match against the British. They don’t know the game, don’t have equipment, and have no hope but the stakes are wild: beat the Brits, and their unbearable taxes get wiped out. Sure, it’s a sports drama on paper, but it’s really about dignity. Every ball hit on that dusty field is about respect. The farmers weren’t just fighting for money, they were fighting for the right to live without being crushed.