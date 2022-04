Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda to debut with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in The Archies

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is making his debut with The Archies. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Zoya Akhtar is directing the film. The young man is somewhat media shy. The film was revealed yesterday as Zoya Akhtar shared the clip of the clapboard. Over the years, we have seen his pics from his graduation ceremony, family functions and so on. Celeb astrologer Anant Patwa had this to say about Agastya Nanda and if he will maintain the Bachchan legacy…