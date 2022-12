TOP Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films: Will Avatar – The Way of Water beat all others?

Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to release on 16th December 2022 and with it, James Cameron is ready to regale and enthral everyone once again. Avatar came in 2009. It's been more than a decade and fans seem pretty excited about it. The reviews of Avatar The Way of Water are great and now, we all just wait for the audience's reactions to the same. Before Avatar 2, here we have jotted down the highest-grossing Hollywood films of all time. Below are the lifetime collections of the Hollywood movies business in India, as listed by Bollywood Hungama.