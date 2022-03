Will Smith and Chris Rock

Will Smith and Chris Rock stole the spotlight at the Oscars 2022 with the slap controversy. After the latter made a joke about how Jada Pinkett – Smith was looking like GI Joe with her bald shaved head, Will Smith walked upto the stage and slapped him hard. Chris Rock tried to make light of the event but Smith told him to not take his wife’s name from his f**king mouth. The incident shocked viewers. Will Smith has issued an apology for the same saying that he is apologetic but he could not bear when people poked fun at his wife’s medical condition. This is how Indian TV celebs reacted on the same…