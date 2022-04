Image credit: Instagram

Will Smith

After his slap controversy at Oscars 2022, Will Smith made his first public appearance in India. Soon, there were multiple reports that he is here on a spiritual trip and also visited Iskcon temple. Well, this is not the first time, the actor has made a visit to India. In 2019 also he had visited the country and he had gone to Haridwar. The actor had posted the pictures of the same on Instagram. He had captioned the pictures as, “My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”