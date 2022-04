Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith divorce: The star meets Sadhguru

Will Smith is on a trip to India. It seems he has come to meet famous spiritual leader Sadhguru for some days. The King Richard is dealing with a lot. Rumors suggest that Jada Pinkett-Smith and he are headed for one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz. The two are not on talking terms as per US tabloids. Moreover, he has been banned from attending Oscars for ten years after he slapped Chris Rock. He gave an outstanding performance in King Richard but that has been overshadowed by controversies. Will Smith has been fascinated by Indian spirituality. He once took part in the Ganga Aarti too. Here is a look at other Hollywood celebs drawn to Hinduism and India…