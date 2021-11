Image credit: Google.com

Where will Sooryavanshi end up?

While final figures will only be known tomorrow morning, reports and current tracking as per our sources from all major multiplexes and single screens across the country pegs Sooryavanshi for a day 1 box office collection around Rs. 24-25 crore nett after the final shows, which is easily 4-5 crore above most realistic predictions and at least 2-3 crore more than even the most enthusiastic projections, with almost everyone, including probably the makers not having expected such a start right out of the gate. However, despite its fantastic start, where will the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer’s lifetime collection end and will it be able to surpass Director Rohit Shetty’s other mega hits? Let’s take a look at their lifetime business and analyse…