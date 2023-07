Wimbledon 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal the limelight

The last match of Wimbledon took place a couple of hours ago and it saw men's singles happening between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. And what a thrilling match it was. Carlos Alcaraz won the singles beating Djokovic. This Wimbledon season, we saw many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Brad Pitt and more attending the matches. Here's looking at some of the pics and the priceless reactions of celebs from the matches.