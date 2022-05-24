Anees Bazmee

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advni and Tabu starrer has ransacked ₹56.01 crore nett in its first weekend at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹50 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. It also catapults Director Anees Bazmee into a select group of filmmakers who’ve delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades – his first hit was back in 1998 with Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He did have a slump for quite some time between 2015’s Welcome Back and the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa now, but has given massive hits prior to that courtesy No Entry, Welcome, Singh is Kinng and Ready. Check out the other handful of Bollywood Directors in this exclusive club who’ve given clean hits across 2 decades.