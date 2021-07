Image credit: Google.com

Hrithik Roshan is ready to shatter several records at the box office

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is one of rarest actors of B-Town, who possesses the deadly combo of acting mettle and good looks. While his last film War along side Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor turned out to be a box office blockbuster with the collections of over Rs 315 crore at the ticket windows, the handsome hunk is set shatter several records with his upcoming biggies. So, let's have a look at his upcoming ventures.