Who’s left?

Now that Katrina Kaif has tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, and Patralekhaa recently got hitched to Rajkummar Rao, one might get the feeling that the number of eligible bachelorettes in Bollywood is dwindling pretty fast. However, there’s no need to worry just yet as there’s still a sizeable amount of them left in the industry. So, in case you’re wondering who’s left, or better yet, have high hopes of snagging one of those remaining, then to make your life easier, we’ve compiled a list of eleven of the most eligible bachelorettes still remaining in Bollywood…