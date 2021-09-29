BL
Toggle navigation
TV
Bigg Boss OTT
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
whats hot
Mouni Roy
Hina Khan
Shruti Haasan
Aashka Goradia
Priyanka Chopra
Home
Photos
With No Time to Die set to release, let’s revisit Ursula Andress, Halle Berry, Grace Jones and other Bond Girls who made 007 look sooo SEXY – view pics
With No Time to Die set to release, let’s revisit Ursula Andress, Halle Berry, Grace Jones and other Bond Girls who made 007 look sooo SEXY – view pics
By
Russel D'Silva
Published: September 29 2021, 22:25 PM IST