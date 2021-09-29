Image credit: MGM

Best Bond girls

As much as we all love James Bond movies, one thing that’s an undeniable, intrinsic, part of every Bond movie is the Bond girl adding glitz and glamour to 007’s sleek and suave debonair, enhancing the narrative’s overall sex appeal, which the super-spy then feeds off to augment his charm. So, with Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, about to hit screens, we’ve decided to travel down memory lane and look back at the sexiest Bond girls of all time sans whom the movies wouldn’t have been the same. Some films will even be repeated twice on the list, owing to how they doubled the glam quotient with two unforgettable Bond girls, and others will have the supporting Bond Girl or those who bit the dust midway because James Bond movies never discriminates between who gets the sexiest score.