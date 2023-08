Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned 105 crore in total so far.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts, and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Skngh are winning hearts as Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa are sharing the collection of Sunday. Trade expert Taran Adarsh informs that the film has entered the 100 crore club and was raving that the Sunday numbers are an eye opener and prove that if the content is good, you don't need only national holidays for festivals to release the films.