Image credit: Google.com

Upcoming films of Vicky Kaushal

The young and talented actor of Bollywood, who made an impressive debut with Masaan, showed his acting mettle in blockbusters like Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi. With the mega success of these ventures, the actor is currently lined-up with big-ticket films, which are sure to set the cash registers ringing. So, here's the list...