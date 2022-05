Before Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata took a big opening at the box office; there's no two ways about that. However, there has some confusion going around about its actual figures. Sarkaru Vaari Paata producers claims it has opened at ₹75.21 crore gross worldwide, whereas reliable trade sources peg the day 1 figure at ₹63.70 crore gross worldwide. Then the day 2 figures of the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer doing the rounds put the film over ₹100 crore gross worldwide. However, fresh reports doing the rounds again suggested that the producers have fudged figures on day 2, with it yet to go past ₹100 crore. In fact, some reports claim that the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer, directed by Parasuram, had a pretty steep decline in its sophomore outing while other reports claims of some paid trade sources posting inflated figures of well above century.. The pattern looks to have repeated on day 3, too, there are figures circulating online, again by what's being claimed as paid sources, boasting of a huge boost for the film on its third day. Now, while the growth is there, other reliable trade sources believe it's only a wee bit, mostly in Nizam, while Andhra Pradesh is just holding at about the same level as day 2. On the other hand, the reports from more massy centres are again not that great, with some places even displaying another decline. The box office collection going about after 3 days is ₹134.41 crore gross while the actuals being reported is ₹109.10 crore gross. Apparently, this isn't the first time, too, that a Mahesh Babu film has resorted to such measures. Desspite being a superstar, he has tasted some big flops throughout his career perhaps more than any other big Telugu film star, and there have been report in the past, too, of such dubious methods being adopted to inflate box office figures of those films. Anyway, more of that later. For now, take a look at Mahesh Babu' ten biggest flops of all time before Sarkaru Vaari Paata might join the list...