Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things is about to pull the shutter down. All good things must come to an end and as such, one of the greatest shows for all time will also bid adieu when it drops its fifth and final season. However, with Stranger Things 5 set to conclude the sprawling fantasy, it opens doors to new epic fantasy journeys to add to your watchlist. Check out Netflix's The Sandman, Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings and more web series that could make the cut…