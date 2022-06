Image credit: Instagram/ Oyshi_SNS_BD

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: From foes to friends

Right now, Sayuri and Kanha have become friends. They used to hate each other and consider each other enemies. However, ever since their rushed and forced wedding, Kanha and Sayuri have had change of heart. They used to be friends in childhood but things had turned sour between them. And now, they are back to being friends.