Vidya Balan

Women are no longer a weak section of society. They are walking shoulder to shoulder with men and well may are doing even better then them in certain fields. In Bollywood too, heroines are now giving neck-to-neck competition to heroes. So much that Vidya Balan does not want to be called as a hero as she is happy being a heroine. She once said, 'Firstly, I choose not to be called a hero amongst the heroines because I think that in itself is a very, very sexist statement. I’m happy being called a heroine or female actor. Although, I think it’s very flattering when people say that.'