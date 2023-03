Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Gone are those days when there was a perspective that women lived on that after having babies your career is finished, but only Bollywood divas but even today’s woman has broken this myth, let's celebrate each and every woman not today but every day, because they deserve it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is till date called an obsessive mother, but look at her how beautifully she has shaped her career after Aaradhya.