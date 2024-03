Anuj from Anupamaa

It is Women’s Day today and many of the TV characters teach us the importance of women's empowerment. Many of male characters on TV have been the biggest cheerleaders for their on-screen wives. Men also play an important role in a woman’s progress. When women have supportive men in their lives, things become easier for them. Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa is one such man who has always supported his wife. Anuj has always been supporting Anupamaa for her dance academy. He also inspired her to move out of the house and follow her dreams. He always respected her and took up the house duties whenever Anupamaa was at work.