Women’s Day 2026: The Queen Gambit to Stranger Things, top movies and TV shows featuring powerful, strong and unstoppable female leads

International Women's Day 2026
On the occasion of International Women's Day, it feels meaningful to highlight the powerful female characters portrayed in films and web series. These stories inspire the audience and bring out the struggles of women.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, it becomes special to talk about the characters of films and web series that showed the strength, courage and confidence of women on screen.
In the film Gravity, actress Sandra Bullock plays an astronaut who becomes trapped in space. The entire story is based on their struggle and attempts to survive. His performance in the film was highly appreciated and appreciated.
In the self-sufficient heroine film of Queen, Kangana Ranaut has played the role of a girl whose marriage breaks suddenly. After that, he goes out alone. In this journey, she gains confidence and identifies herself in a new way.
In Kahaani, Vidya Balan plays a pregnant woman who searches for her missing husband in Kolkata. The story showcases his courage, wisdom and fortitude, which helps in facing every challenge.
Uma Thurman plays the role of The Bride in the movie Kill Bill. She is attacked, but survives. She then confronts her enemies one by one to take revenge on them.
Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven in the popular series Stranger Things is very popular. She is a lab runaway girl with special powers who, along with her friends, defends the city from threats.
The strong women of The Queen Gambit and 'Delhi Crime' play the role of a talented chess player Anya Taylor-Joy in the series' The Queen's Gambit '. In Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah is seen as a police officer investigating a difficult case. Both stories show the power of women.
