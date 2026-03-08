Women’s Day 2026: The Queen Gambit to Stranger Things, top movies and TV shows featuring powerful, strong and unstoppable female leads

1/7





International Women's Day 2026 On the occasion of International Women's Day, it feels meaningful to highlight the powerful female characters portrayed in films and web series. These stories inspire the audience and bring out the struggles of women.

Gravity In the film Gravity, actress Sandra Bullock plays an astronaut who becomes trapped in space. The entire story is based on their struggle and attempts to survive. His performance in the film was highly appreciated and appreciated.

Queen In the self-sufficient heroine film of Queen, Kangana Ranaut has played the role of a girl whose marriage breaks suddenly. After that, he goes out alone. In this journey, she gains confidence and identifies herself in a new way.

Kahaani In Kahaani, Vidya Balan plays a pregnant woman who searches for her missing husband in Kolkata. The story showcases his courage, wisdom and fortitude, which helps in facing every challenge.

Kill Bill Uma Thurman plays the role of The Bride in the movie Kill Bill. She is attacked, but survives. She then confronts her enemies one by one to take revenge on them.

Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven in the popular series Stranger Things is very popular. She is a lab runaway girl with special powers who, along with her friends, defends the city from threats.

