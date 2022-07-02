Woody Allen accused of s*xual abuse by step-daughter, Harvey Weinstein molesting over 80 women and more of Hollywood's biggest s*x scandals
Woody Allen accused of s*xual abuse by step-daughter, Harvey Weinstein molesting over 80 women and more of Hollywood's biggest s*x scandals
Let's take you on a trip down memory lane in today's section of 'Hollywood Scandals' albeit not the nostalgic kind, with the sordid laundry of some the industry's biggest icons like Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, Marlon Brando and more