Marlon Brando shot a sodomised rape scene without actress Maria Schneider's consent

Last Tango in Paris remains infamous for its brutal anal rape scene, though not so much for its brutality as it does for Maria Schneider's lack of knowledge or consent before filming it, becoming privy to it just minutes before the scene was shot. The fact that she was just 19 years old when it transpired makes it all the more disturbing. The scene shows Marlon Brando hitting and forcing Schneider down on the floor as he proceeds to use butter as a lubricant before anally raping her. Of course, no penetration actually occurred, but you get the gist of what she went through. Bernardo Bertolucci insisted years later that it was necessary to humiliate his lead actress in order to make the scene look authentic, and reasoned that he just told her about it prior to filming to ensure that she felt the trauma and rage and humiliation for real rather than enact it. Well, she did feel it, for life.