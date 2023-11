Celebrities leave for the World Cup final match at Ahmedabad

We are all waiting for the final world cup match between India and Australia. Today, is the finals and Indians are all excited. We are all praying and hoping that the world cup comes back home for the third time. Who isn’t waiting to hear ‘India lifts the world cup after 12 years’? We cannot wait to hear this and celebrate. The final match between India and Australia is at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. Many Bollywood celebrities have left for Ahmedabad to enjoy the final and cheer for India. Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand.