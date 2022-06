Salman Khan

It is World Cycling Day 2022 and it is time to take up the sport as the way to fitness. Many Bollywood celebrities already love this form of fitness. The biggest star who loves to cycle is Salman Khan. Quite a few times, the Dabangg Khan has been seen cycling on the streets of Mumbai and even at his farmhouse in Panvel. Not just that, his brand Being Human also manufactures cycles for customers. Salman Khan has always advocated healthy lifestyle and cycling is the key.