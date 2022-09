Raju Srivastava

On World Heart Day 2022, here's looking at celebrities who sadly passed away due to a heart attack. Comedian Raju Srivastava recently breathed his last. He suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in the gym. After battling for more than 40 days for life on a ventilator, he passed away on September 21, 2022. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. Bollywood and TV stars expressed grief over his death. Stars like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others attended his prayer meet.