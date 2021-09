Sanjay Dutt

In the last year, Sanjay was detected with Lung cancer stage 4. While he was undergoing treat, doctors told him that there are 50-50 chances and the actor looked at the brighter side stayed positive and strong. After defeating cancer, he shared a statement, The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.