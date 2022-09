Ilean D'Cruz

Bollywood actress lleana D'Cruz opened up about having suicidal thoughts in the past. The Raid actress has been pretty vocal about everything and she recently shared that it was due to a very sensitive topic that she had these thoughts in her mind. She clarified that the thoughts were not due to her body image. She has time and again spoken about suffering from body dysmorphic disorder but it had nothing to with having suicidal thoughts. To Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, 'I came across an article because many people messaged me that 'we didn't know this about you.' It was I think meant in good intent, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes, I've had body issues, from the time I was probably 12, I was very self-conscious. that's one aspect.' She further added, 'The other aspect about the suicidal bit, it is a very very sensitive topic, and there has been a time where I hit a really low point in my life, and it got to a situation where I was thinking about stuff, but it wasn't related to body issues. Those are two separate issues, so I didn't like the fact that they clubbed them together like that 'oh you know because she had body issues.' I said, 'no,' not to say that if somebody else is going through something like that, you should downplay it.' She is not the only one who has spoken about having suicidal thoughts.