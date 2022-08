Alia Bhatt

Not every day is the best day. Bollywood and fashion go hand-in-hand but there have been times when Bollywood and TV divas have had a tough time looking their best. Here's looking at the list of divas who failed to impress the fashion police. Alia Bhatt's pregnancy style file is currently everyone is obsessed with. However, for a recent outing, Alia Bhatt did not get the best and most trending outfit. She slipped into high-waist jeans with a beige shirt. While the jeans made her look appear edgy, the shirt was just too drab.