Disha Patani

It's time to take a look at Bollywood divas who left fans utterly disappointed with their recent fashion choices. On top of the list is Disha Patani. The actress has been promoting Ek Villain Returns and sadly, she has been making some very bad fashion choices. At an event, she wore a neon green deep-neck crop top in net and paired it with a shimmer silver skirt with a thigh-high slit. It was truly a fashion disaster!