Hitting it for a six

Ananya Panday has delivered one of the best looks of the winter. Stylist Megan Concessio dressed her up in an outfit from Shivan and Narresh who are known for their swimwear line. It was the styling that made all the difference here. Navya Naveli Nanda, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and others were totally in awe of her look. Megan has worked with actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani before and is known for her edgy work. Take a look at the pics...